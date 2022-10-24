Advertisement
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C11

  • Realme’s C11 has been released with MediaTek’s latest Helio G35 processor.
  • The Realme C11 will have triple back cameras.
  • The Realme C11 will contain a rear fingerprint scanner for security.
Realme’s C11 has been released with MediaTek’s latest Helio G35 processor. The Realme C11’s chipset is new. The Realme C11 processor performs well.

The SoC’s RAM supports Realme C11’s features. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen has a full HD+ 720 x 1560 pixel resolution.

The shared SIM card expands the Realme Sharp C11’s 32GB of internal capacity. The Realme C11 will have triple back cameras. 13+2-megapixel main sensor C11 has a 5 megapixel selfie camera.

A large battery (5000 mAh) powers the phone. Most C11 flagships have this battery capacity. long-lasting smartphone battery.

The Realme C11 will contain a rear fingerprint scanner for security. Just data access. Samsung’s entry-level brands have a rival. Realme C11 that is marketable.

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Realme C11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMint Green, Pepper Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Talktimeup to 32 hrs
Musicplayup to 21.6 hrs
– Battery charging 10W

 

