Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 2.050 GHz octa-core processor....
Realme’s C11 has been released with MediaTek’s latest Helio G35 processor. The Realme C11’s chipset is new. The Realme C11 processor performs well.
The SoC’s RAM supports Realme C11’s features. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen has a full HD+ 720 x 1560 pixel resolution.
The shared SIM card expands the Realme Sharp C11’s 32GB of internal capacity. The Realme C11 will have triple back cameras. 13+2-megapixel main sensor C11 has a 5 megapixel selfie camera.
A large battery (5000 mAh) powers the phone. Most C11 flagships have this battery capacity. long-lasting smartphone battery.
The Realme C11 will contain a rear fingerprint scanner for security. Just data access. Samsung’s entry-level brands have a rival. Realme C11 that is marketable.
Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mint Green, Pepper Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 32 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 21.6 hrs
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.