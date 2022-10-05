Realme C21 price Pakistan & with high-quality specs

Realme C21 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35, a new chipset.

The phone price is reasonable in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Realme released the C21 phone with reasonable price Pakistan. Realme C21 specs are amazing. The high-quality specs will give joy to use the phone. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35, a new chipset.

Realme’s C21 boasts a 2.3GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

This next device has PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects screen. The next Realme sharp C21 has 4 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast. C21 offers 64GB of storage, thus your data is infinite.

Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. C21’s main sensor is 13 megapixels. 2MP, 2MP. The C21’s 5-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more beautiful.

The smartphone’s Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery supports 10W fast charging. Realme C21 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Realme C21 price Pakistan

Advertisement

The Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme C21 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cross Black, Cross Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

Also Read Oppo F17 price Pakistan & with high-quality specs It will have a quad-camera configuration like its predecessor. The phone has...