  • Realme C21 price Pakistan & with high-quality specs
  • Realme C21 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.
  • The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35, a new chipset.
  • The phone price is reasonable in Pakistan.
Realme released the C21 phone with reasonable price Pakistan. Realme C21 specs are amazing. The high-quality specs will give joy to use the phone. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35, a new chipset.

Realme’s C21 boasts a 2.3GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

This next device has PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects screen. The next Realme sharp C21 has 4 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast. C21 offers 64GB of storage, thus your data is infinite.

Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. C21’s main sensor is 13 megapixels. 2MP, 2MP. The C21’s 5-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more beautiful.

The smartphone’s Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery supports 10W fast charging. Realme C21 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Realme C21 price Pakistan

The Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme C21 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCross Black, Cross Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

