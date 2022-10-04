Realme C25 price in Pakistan with full-HD display

Realme c12 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme launched C25 with affordable price in Pakistan. This smart gadget just introduced the Realme C20 successor and C21 in Malaysia. The specs of this phone is too good.
The Helio G70 SoC power the smartphone. The impending new handset has got a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood of this device. This new Realme’s C25 has got a 6.5 Inches screen size which is a big-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and this gadget Realme C25’s going to have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.
The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will run super-fast. This phone has 64GB of storage, thus your data is infinite. Realme’s C25 has three cameras.
The main sensor of the smartphone will be 48 megapixels. Unconfirmed are other sensors. The C25’s 8-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more beautiful.
The C25’s rear-mounted sensor will only allow authorized people to access its data. The gadget will be fed by a Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery which is a huge battery, the C25 will provide you more than one day of battery backup. Realme’s C25 runs Android 11. Realme C25 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.
The Realme C25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm (6.48 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)
|Weight
|209 g (7.37 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Type
|IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|OS
|Android 10, Realme UI
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB/4GB RAM, 128GB/4GB RAM
|Others
|Primary
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF (International model) or 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, PDAF (India model) 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Secondary
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
|Others
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Type
|Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
|Others
