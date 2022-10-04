Realme C25 price in Pakistan with full-HD display

The phone price in Pakistan is reasonable.

Realme launched C25 with affordable price in Pakistan. This smart gadget just introduced the Realme C20 successor and C21 in Malaysia. The specs of this phone is too good.

The Helio G70 SoC power the smartphone. The impending new handset has got a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood of this device. This new Realme’s C25 has got a 6.5 Inches screen size which is a big-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and this gadget Realme C25’s going to have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will run super-fast. This phone has 64GB of storage, thus your data is infinite. Realme’s C25 has three cameras.

The main sensor of the smartphone will be 48 megapixels. Unconfirmed are other sensors. The C25’s 8-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more beautiful.

The C25’s rear-mounted sensor will only allow authorized people to access its data. The gadget will be fed by a Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery which is a huge battery, the C25 will provide you more than one day of battery backup. Realme’s C25 runs Android 11. Realme C25 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Realme C25 price in Pakistan

The Realme C25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Realme C25 specification:

NETWORK

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

BODY Dimensions 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm (6.48 x 2.99 x 0.38 in) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ) Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 10, Realme UI Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB/4GB RAM, 128GB/4GB RAM Others eMMC 5.1 CAMERA Primary 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF (International model) or 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, PDAF (India model) 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm Others HDR, panorama

[email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 18W Reverse charging MISC Colors Water Blue, Water Gray

