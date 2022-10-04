Advertisement
Realme C25 price in Pakistan with full-HD display

  • The phone price in Pakistan is reasonable.
  • Re Helio G70 SoC will power the smartphone.
  • The main sensor of the smartphone will be 48 megapixels.
Realme launched C25 with affordable price in Pakistan. This smart gadget just introduced the Realme C20 successor and C21 in Malaysia. The specs of this phone is too good.

The Helio G70 SoC power the smartphone. The impending new handset has got a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood of this device. This new Realme’s C25 has got a 6.5 Inches screen size which is a big-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and this gadget Realme C25’s going to have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will run super-fast. This phone has 64GB of storage, thus your data is infinite. Realme’s C25 has three cameras.

The main sensor of the smartphone will be 48 megapixels. Unconfirmed are other sensors. The C25’s 8-megapixel selfie camera will make snapping selfies easier and more beautiful.

The C25’s rear-mounted sensor will only allow authorized people to access its data. The gadget will be fed by a Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery which is a huge battery, the C25 will provide you more than one day of battery backup. Realme’s C25 runs Android 11. Realme C25 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Realme C25 price in Pakistan

The Realme C25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Realme C25 specification:

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
BODY
Dimensions164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm (6.48 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)
Weight209 g (7.37 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
Size6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 10, Realme UI
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal64GB/4GB RAM, 128GB/4GB RAM
Others
  • eMMC 5.1
CAMERA
Primary48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF (International model) or 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, PDAF (India model) 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFCNo
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 18W
  • Reverse charging
MISC
ColorsWater Blue, Water Gray

