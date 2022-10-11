Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
The OnePlus 10 Pro 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8...
Realme, a smart technology company, has launched C25Y. The C-series phones from the Chinese company Realme are getting a makeover.
Let’s look at the specs of the inexpensive Realme C25Y, which will be released soon.
The phone will be run by the Unisoc T610, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12 nm).
The new Realme C25Y, which is coming out soon, has a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor inside.
This new smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a full-HD 720 x 1600 pixel display, and a Mali-G52 GPU.
The Realme C25Y price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI R
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Glacier Blue, Metal Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc T610 (12 nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|420 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.