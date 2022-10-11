Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C25Y

Advertisement
  • Realme, a smart technology company, has launched C25Y.
  • The phone will be run by the Unisoc T610, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.
  • It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600 pixel display.
Advertisement

Realme, a smart technology company, has launched C25Y. The C-series phones from the Chinese company Realme are getting a makeover.

Let’s look at the specs of the inexpensive Realme C25Y, which will be released soon.

The phone will be run by the Unisoc T610, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12 nm).

The new Realme C25Y, which is coming out soon, has a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor inside.

This new smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a full-HD 720 x 1600 pixel display, and a Mali-G52 GPU.

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Realme C25Y price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Realme C25Y specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI R
Dimensions164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlacier Blue, Metal Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc T610 (12 nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features420 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The OnePlus 10 Pro 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story