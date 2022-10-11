Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs

Realme, a smart technology company, has launched C25Y.

Realme, a smart technology company, has launched C25Y. The C-series phones from the Chinese company Realme are getting a makeover.

Let’s look at the specs of the inexpensive Realme C25Y, which will be released soon.

The phone will be run by the Unisoc T610, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12 nm).

The new Realme C25Y, which is coming out soon, has a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor inside.

This new smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a full-HD 720 x 1600 pixel display, and a Mali-G52 GPU.

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan

The Realme C25Y price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Realme C25Y specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI R Dimensions 164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Glacier Blue, Metal Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc T610 (12 nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 420 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

