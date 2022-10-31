Advertisement
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C33

  • The Realme C33 will have a 6.5-inches screen.
  • The phone will be run by the Unisoc Tiger T612.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Realme C33 will be on the market soon. The company that makes smartphones is adding a brand-new phone to its C-series lineup.

The name of the new phone will be Realme C33, and it will be a cheap smartphone. The phone will be run by the Unisoc Tiger T612, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market right now (12 nm).

The new Realme C33 smartphone will have an Octa-Core processor that runs at 1.8 GHz. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The brand-new Realme C33 smartphone has a 6.5-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

The Realme C33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-

Realme C33 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI S
Dimensions164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
