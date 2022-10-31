Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Realme C33 will have a 6.5-inches screen.

The Realme C33 will be on the market soon. The company that makes smartphones is adding a brand-new phone to its C-series lineup.

The name of the new phone will be Realme C33, and it will be a cheap smartphone. The phone will be run by the Unisoc Tiger T612, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market right now (12 nm).

The new Realme C33 smartphone will have an Octa-Core processor that runs at 1.8 GHz. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The brand-new Realme C33 smartphone has a 6.5-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

The Realme C33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-

Realme C33 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI S Dimensions 164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front , plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W