Realme C35 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme C35

  • The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch screen and runs an octa-core processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
  • The company will also show off a smartphone with a 12-nanometer (12-megawatt) chip.
The C35 is manufactured in China by the company Realme. The Realme C35 smartphone will be available on the market.

The company will also show off another smartphone from the C-series.

The next smartphone will have a Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) chip. The phone’s processor has an octa-core and runs at 2.0 GHz.

The Realme C35’s 6.6-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2408. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Realme C35 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesBurst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Also Read

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo will release a new A-series smartphone. The name of the new...

