Realme C35 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch screen and runs an octa-core processor.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The company will also show off a smartphone with a 12-nanometer (12-megawatt) chip.

The C35 is manufactured in China by the company Realme. The Realme C35 smartphone will be available on the market.

The company will also show off another smartphone from the C-series.

The next smartphone will have a Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) chip. The phone’s processor has an octa-core and runs at 2.0 GHz.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/- Realme C35 specs BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Glowing Green, Glowing Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Burst, Filter , Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

