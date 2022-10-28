Advertisement
  Realme GT 2 Pro price in Pakistan with Octa-Core processor
  Realme introduced GT 2 Pro with fair price in Pakistan.
  The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 by 3216 pixels.
  The Realme GT 2 features a cutting-edge and highly regarded LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.
Realme introduced GT 2 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. The new offering will be known as the Realme GT 2 Pro, and it will serve as the company’s flagship smartphone. The Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with an Octa-Core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, making it one of the fastest smartphones available.

Adreno is the GPU powering this smartphone. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 by 3216 pixels, making it fully HD+ compatible. The new Realme GT 2 features a cutting-edge and highly regarded LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Corning Gorilla Glass is used to safeguard this smartphone. The RAM on the Realme GT 2 Pro will be an enormous 8/12 GB. Due to its powerful chipset and large amount of RAM, this smartphone will allow the user to perform tasks in a matter of seconds.

The Realme 2 Pro has 128/256 GB of internal storage, which is plenty of space to keep a lot of information safely stashed away. The smartphone features a triple camera array on its back.

The Realme GT 2 Pro’s primary sensor will have a total of 50 megapixels, 50 megapixels across, and 3 megapixels in height. This smartphone includes a 32-megapixel front-facing camera designed to make snapping selfies simpler and more fun.

To ensure that only authorised users have access to sensitive information stored on the GT 2 Pro, the gadget is equipped with a fingerprint scanner hidden beneath the display. Fast charging @ 65W is supported by the device’s Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery. When the next 2 Pro is released, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face formidable competition.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme GT 2 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 109,999/-

Realme GT 2 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
Dimensions163.2 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPaper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, (ultrawide) + 3 MP, f/3.0, (microscope), AF, 40x magnification, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (8K[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min (advertised)

Everything You Need to Know About the Global Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro Variants
Everything You Need to Know About the Global Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro Variants

In January, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced the introduction of the GT2...

Advertisement
