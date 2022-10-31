Realme Narzo 10 Price in Pakistan and Features

Realme Narzo 10 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Realme Narzo 10 is currently available in the market, the A Class Processor of the Narzo 10 was created specifically for gaming devices.

The smartphone is equipped with noteworthy features like a 6.5-inch IPS display. The resolution of its screen is 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Realme Narzo 10 has a sizable 5000 mAh battery that also supports rapid charging. The smartphone’s quad camera configuration in the back allows for stunning landscape photography. The smartphone has a 48 Megapixel main camera, an 8 Megapixel secondary camera, and identical 2 Megapixel third and fourth camera.

Realme Narzo 10 Price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 10 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme Narzo 10 Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions 164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors That White, That Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Splash resistant, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging

