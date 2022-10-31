Advertisement
Realme Narzo 10 Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Realme Narzo 10 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Realme Narzo 10 is currently available in the market, the A Class Processor of the Narzo 10 was created specifically for gaming devices. 

The smartphone is equipped with noteworthy features like a 6.5-inch IPS display. The resolution of its screen is 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Realme Narzo 10 has a sizable 5000 mAh battery that also supports rapid charging. The smartphone’s quad camera configuration in the back allows for stunning landscape photography. The smartphone has a 48 Megapixel main camera, an 8 Megapixel secondary camera, and identical 2 Megapixel third and fourth camera.

Realme Narzo 10 Price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 10 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme Narzo 10 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI
Dimensions164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsThat White, That Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Splash resistant, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging

