Recent Pixel Watch leaks claims up to  24hr battery life, among other changes

Latest leaks show that the watch’s battery life can last for a whole day on a single charge.

The watch will have either 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Price for Wi-Fi-only model will start at $349, while mobile version will cost around $399.

Advertisement

Latest Pixel Watch leak featured photos from a Taiwanese carrier. Most notably, one of the leaks reveals that its battery life can last for a whole day on a single charge. Google is planning an event on October 6 to launch the Pixel Watch.

This picture depicts the contents of the package:

Google Pixel Watch

USB-C magnetic charging cable

Sports Band

Quick Start Guide

Advertisement

The charging cable looks like a small puck and uses a magnet to stick to the Pixel Watch. Google Glass protects the watch screen, which has a round, convex shape. Users can quickly connect the watch to their Pixel phone or Pixel Buds with Quick Pairing.

Users can also find their Pixel phone or smartwatch if they lose it by using the “Find my Device” app. Also, you can use the watch to control smart home devices like a smart thermostat or smart lamp.

The Pixel Watch can also answer calls, send and receive texts, and check email. You will also be able to use your smartwatch to stream music. The watch will keep track of your heart rate and let you call for help if you need to.

Not only that, but the watch can also track how long you were active, how many calories you burned, and how many steps you took.

The previous rumours have also shown that the screen will be 1.18 inches. The price for the Wi-Fi-only model will start at $349. On the other hand, the mobile version will cost around $399.

The size of the battery is 300 mAh. The watch will have either 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Also, the Black model of the Poxel watch is said to come in Black, Gray, and Gold.

Advertisement

Also Read Google is developing premium Pixel Phone with small screen size The existence of such a device had not yet been officially announced....