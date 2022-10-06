Recent sources claim Samsung Galaxy A54 will shrink its main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A53 will be superseded by the Galaxy A54.

According to tech outlets, the Samsung Galaxy A53 will be superseded by the A54. Moreover, some information has leaked online before to its release, indicating some improbable adjustments. One of these is the physical camera itself.

Recent rumours suggest that in an unexpected move, Samsung intends to reduce the camera resolution of the successor to the Galaxy A53 from 64MP to 50MP. Samsung’s previous two iterations of this series have both featured a 64MP main camera to help jog your memories.

It’s uncertain how the next-gen A-series phone will distinguish out among 50MP mid-range smartphones. Even though Samsung hasn’t shared specs for the camera, we may assume that it has a top-tier sensor, not like the cheap ones found in many inexpensive phones this year.

The phone also ditches its depth-of-field camera. Since Samsung’s whole camera paradigm is transitioning from quads to triples, this move is not exclusive to the Galaxy A54 but will affect other A new model phones as well.

What’s more, Android 13 will already be public knowledge by the time the Galaxy A54 is unchained.

Most likely, this handset will use Android 13 with the OneUI 5 skin. In terms of hardware specifications, the A53 could be a close match apart from the cameras.

In case you forgot, the A53 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, capable of Full HD+ quality, with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device has a 5nm Exynos 1280 processor and 8GB of RAM on the inside.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 used a 5000mAh battery that could be recharged with a 33W fast charging brick. A fingerprint reader is hidden beneath the screen. In order to improve its water resistance, it does away with the 3.5mm audio jack.

