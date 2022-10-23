Redmi 10A price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
Articles
  • Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A lets users perform tasks in seconds thanks to its CPU and RAM.
  • The handset’s 13+2 megapixel sensors will take photos.
  • The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5MP selfie camera.
Xiaomi launched the Redmi 10A.The Redmi is a mid-range A-series phone. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A includes a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 Chipset for power.

The Redmi 10A’s GPU is Helio G25. The 6.53-inch screen has full HD and 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display is noted for its excellent results. This phone has 3GB of RAM.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A lets users perform tasks in seconds thanks to its CPU and RAM. The smartphone’s 64 gigabytes can save a lot of information for later use.

dual-camera Xiaomi 10A. The handset’s 13+2 megapixel sensors will take photos. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5MP selfie camera.

A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor will protect your data on this new tablet. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5000 mAh battery lasts all day. Fast battery charging is 10W. The Redmi 10A is the rival of Samsung and others.

Redmi 10A price in Pakistan

Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.

Redmi 10A Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
Data, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
AudioGPRS, EDGE3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
