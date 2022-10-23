Redmi 10A price in Pakistan and specifications

Redmi 10A offers exceptional value at a low price
Xiaomi Pakistan announces Redmi 10A, the latest member of the Redmi series....
Xiaomi launched the Redmi 10A.The Redmi is a mid-range A-series phone. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A includes a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 Chipset for power.
The Redmi 10A’s GPU is Helio G25. The 6.53-inch screen has full HD and 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display is noted for its excellent results. This phone has 3GB of RAM.
Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A lets users perform tasks in seconds thanks to its CPU and RAM. The smartphone’s 64 gigabytes can save a lot of information for later use.
dual-camera Xiaomi 10A. The handset’s 13+2 megapixel sensors will take photos. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5MP selfie camera.
A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor will protect your data on this new tablet. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5000 mAh battery lasts all day. Fast battery charging is 10W. The Redmi 10A is the rival of Samsung and others.
Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|GPRS, EDGE3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
