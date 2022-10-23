Redmi 10A price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A lets users perform tasks in seconds thanks to its CPU and RAM.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 10A.The Redmi is a mid-range A-series phone. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A includes a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 Chipset for power.

The Redmi 10A’s GPU is Helio G25. The 6.53-inch screen has full HD and 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display is noted for its excellent results. This phone has 3GB of RAM.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A lets users perform tasks in seconds thanks to its CPU and RAM. The smartphone’s 64 gigabytes can save a lot of information for later use.

dual-camera Xiaomi 10A. The handset’s 13+2 megapixel sensors will take photos. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5MP selfie camera.

A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor will protect your data on this new tablet. The Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5000 mAh battery lasts all day. Fast battery charging is 10W. The Redmi 10A is the rival of Samsung and others.

Redmi 10A price in Pakistan

Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.

Redmi 10A Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio GPRS, EDGE3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W