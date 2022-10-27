Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and features.

Redmi 9C is currently available in the market, Octa-Core CPU in the Redmi 9C operates at 2.3 GHz. The 6.5-inch, IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB is a large-screen feature of the device.

A full-HD handset, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C has a screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. With an incredible 4 GB of RAM built into the Redmi 9C 4GB, you can certainly state that your phone will operate at breakneck speed.

128 gigabytes of storage are available. There are three cameras on the Xiaomi 9C 4GB’s back. The primary sensor on the smartphone have resolutions of 13, 2, and 2 MP. The front-facing camera on this Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB smartphone is 5 megapixels.

The Redmi 9C 4GB is powered by a huge Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.

Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan

Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Redmi 9C Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

