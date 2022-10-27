Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features
Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Snapdragon 778G...
Redmi 9C is currently available in the market, Octa-Core CPU in the Redmi 9C operates at 2.3 GHz. The 6.5-inch, IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB is a large-screen feature of the device.
A full-HD handset, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C has a screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. With an incredible 4 GB of RAM built into the Redmi 9C 4GB, you can certainly state that your phone will operate at breakneck speed.
128 gigabytes of storage are available. There are three cameras on the Xiaomi 9C 4GB’s back. The primary sensor on the smartphone have resolutions of 13, 2, and 2 MP. The front-facing camera on this Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB smartphone is 5 megapixels.
The Redmi 9C 4GB is powered by a huge Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.
Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
