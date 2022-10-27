Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and features.

Redmi 9C is currently available in the market, Octa-Core CPU in the Redmi 9C operates at 2.3 GHz. The 6.5-inch, IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB is a large-screen feature of the device.

A full-HD handset, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C has a screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. With an incredible 4 GB of RAM built into the Redmi 9C 4GB, you can certainly state that your phone will operate at breakneck speed.

Advertisement

128 gigabytes of storage are available. There are three cameras on the Xiaomi 9C 4GB’s back. The primary sensor on the smartphone have resolutions of 13, 2, and 2 MP. The front-facing camera on this Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB smartphone is 5 megapixels.

The Redmi 9C 4GB is powered by a huge Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.

Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan

Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Redmi 9C Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 400 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Also Read Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Snapdragon 778G...