Redmi A1 Plus might come to Pakistan

The Redmi A1 Plus is merely a redesign of the original A1.

It has a fingerprint scanner added to the back.

It has a sufficient MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

Advertisement

The successor to the ultra-budget Redmi A1 arrived in the Kenyan smartphone market approximately a week ago after a protracted series of leaks and teasers. The phone, which goes by the name Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus, boasts a strong MediaTek Chip, a large battery, a bonus security function, and a semi-premium style.

The company’s first super-budget offering is currently travelling to the subcontinent. The Plus version of the Xiaomi Redmi A1 may also arrive in Pakistan soon after its October 14th debut in India, according to the company’s usual introduction cycle. Here is a thorough rundown of its features.

The Redmi A1 Plus is merely a redesign of the original A1 with a fingerprint scanner added to the back, as you can see from the photographs. The phone’s backplate boasts a leather-like texture and soft black, blue, and green hues to give it a high-end appearance.

The phone seems well-built and has a few respectable specifications despite its affordable price. The massive 5000mAh battery of this device is probably its biggest selling point according to the manufacturer, it can support up to 30 days of standby time and 30 hours of video playback.

The display arrangement, which consists of a flat 6.52-inch IPS screen with HD+ resolution, 400nits maximum brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 70% NTSC color gamut, comes in second place. The hefty black bars on either side of the screen are rather noticeable. A 5MP selfie camera is housed in the notch on the top bezel. Overall, the latest Xiaomi price list update offers fair value for the money.

The Redmi A1 Plus has a sufficient MediaTek Helio A22 processor, speedy 3GB of LPDDR4X memory, 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, and a PowerVR GPU for handling visual graphics and gaming.

Advertisement

Here, the camera setup is a little lacklustre. To capture 1080p films at 30FPS, the device combines a primary 8MP sensor with a secondary 0.3MP depth sensor. However, it might use AI features included into its lightweight Android 12 GO UI to make up for photography. Expected price for its 3GB plus 32GB model is 19,000 PKR.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features Xiaomi is making a new phone called the Redmi Note 12. The...