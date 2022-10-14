Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi A1 smartphone will be available soon. The smartphone maker is creating a new device for its A-series of smartphones; the forthcoming device will be inexpensive and be known by the name Xiaomi Redmi A1.
The smartphone features the most powerful chipset, the MediaTek Helio A22, and Xiaomi’s Redmi A1 has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz, making the device exceptionally quick. This smartphone also has a PowerVR GE6300 GPU inside.
The smartphone’s 6.5-inch LCD screen offers a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with full HD resolution. Redmi, the most recent Xiaomi model.
Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE6300
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.2, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
