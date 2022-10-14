Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 smartphone will be available soon. The smartphone maker is creating a new device for its A-series of smartphones; the forthcoming device will be inexpensive and be known by the name Xiaomi Redmi A1.

The smartphone features the most powerful chipset, the MediaTek Helio A22, and Xiaomi’s Redmi A1 has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz, making the device exceptionally quick. This smartphone also has a PowerVR GE6300 GPU inside.

Advertisement

The smartphone’s 6.5-inch LCD screen offers a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with full HD resolution. Redmi, the most recent Xiaomi model.

Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan

Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999.

Redmi A1 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE6300 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.2, Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Also Read Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inches screen. The phone has 128GB...