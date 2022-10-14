Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Advertisement
  • Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 smartphone will be available soon. The smartphone maker is creating a new device for its A-series of smartphones; the forthcoming device will be inexpensive and be known by the name Xiaomi Redmi A1.

The smartphone features the most powerful chipset, the MediaTek Helio A22, and Xiaomi’s Redmi A1 has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz, making the device exceptionally quick. This smartphone also has a PowerVR GE6300 GPU inside.

Advertisement

The smartphone’s 6.5-inch LCD screen offers a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with full HD resolution. Redmi, the most recent Xiaomi model.

Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan

Redmi A1 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999.

Redmi A1 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE6300
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.2, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inches screen. The phone has 128GB...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
itel Vision 1 price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel Vision 1 price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel A49 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel A49 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story