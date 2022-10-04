Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Redmi launches 90Hz 2K screen tablet for cheap
Redmi launches 90Hz 2K screen tablet for cheap

Redmi launches 90Hz 2K screen tablet for cheap

Articles
Advertisement
Redmi launches 90Hz 2K screen tablet for cheap

Redmi launches 90Hz 2K screen tablet for cheap

Advertisement
  • Redmi has unveiled the Redmi Pad.
  • This is a budget-friendly version of Xiaomi’s primary tablet.
  • The Redmi Pad will start at just $153 and will be available in different colours.
Advertisement

Redmi has unveiled the Redmi Pad, its first tablet, following weeks of leaks and teasers. This is a budget-friendly version of Xiaomi’s primary tablet series with appealing features and low pricing, as expected. For the time being, it has just begun in India.

The display is a 10.6-inch IPS LCD with a 2K resolution and a fluid 90Hz refresh rate to start. With Focus Frame, the selfie camera in the top bezel provides a 105° field of vision and keeps you in focus during video conversations. A quad speaker arrangement that supports Dolby Audio surrounds the screen.

There are several RAM configurations available, and the slate is powered by the mid-range MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. You can choose from 64 GB or 128 GB of storage capacity and 3/4/6 GB of RAM. There isn’t a memory card slot for additional storage. The device’s operating system is Android 12 with MIUI 13 for tablets. Three years of security patches and two years of OS updates are what Xiaomi has promised.

The rear just has one 8MP camera, but it can capture 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. The 8,000 mAh battery, according to Xiaomi, should last all day. It supports 18W rapid charging, which should allow the battery to fully charge in more than 2 hours.

We assume it is only available with Wi-Fi connectivity since Xiaomi has not mentioned distinct versions with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

The Redmi Pad will start at just $153 and come in the colours Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green. It is unknown when the Redmi Pad will be available in Pakistan or other regions, and international prices are anticipated to be slightly more. Before we observe it in other areas, it will most likely take a few months.

Advertisement

Also Read

Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi will show a new Redmi that will be called the Note...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story