Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is going to make a new Redmi Note phone. Xiaomi will show a new Redmi that will be called the Note 10.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will have the SDM678 Snapdragon 678 from Qualcomm (11 nm).
This phone can connect to networks that use 5G. The Redmi Note 10 will come in two different versions with different prices and amounts of RAM. Each will have 4 GB of memory (RAM).
The storage on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is 256GB, but the new phone will only have 128GB.
The back of the phone has a camera with four lenses.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)
