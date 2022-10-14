Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Advertisement
Articles
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a new smartphone, will be available on the market.
  • This phone will use the powerful Dimensity 900 chipset.
  • The screen is 6.6 inches and has 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a new smartphone, will be available on the market. The phone’s 5G version will be called the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

This new phone will use the powerful Dimensity 900 chipset.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has an octa-core processor.

The screen is 6.6 inches and has 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone will be powered by a 5020 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetDimensity 900
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan & Features
Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan & Features
