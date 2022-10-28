Advertisement
Redmi note 10 pro price in Pakistan with IPS LCD

Articles
Xiaomi introduced Redmi Note 10 Pro with fair price in Pakistan indicating that it will be a high-quality smartphone.

Phone has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.3 GHz and 6 GB of RAM.

Comes with either 64 or 128 gigabytes of built-in storage.

Xiaomi introduced  Redmi Note 10 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. indicating that it will be a high-quality smartphone that won’t break the bank. One of the most anticipated new smartphones is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

A speedy and large-screen Xiaomi. Featuring an impressive group of light detectors. This is, without a question, one of the most talked about and purchased cell phones of the year. The Snapdragon 732G is the brains behind the next Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (8 nm). This robust chipset ensures that your gadget runs efficiently and reliably.

The smartphone has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.3 GHz. The 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note will provide a full HD (1080×2400) image. The next Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro will be a lightning-fast device thanks to its powerful system-on-chip (SoC) and 6 GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Note 10 Pro comes with either 64 or 128 gigabytes of built-in storage, both of which are more than adequate for archiving vast amounts of information for later use. There’s a special slot for adding up to an additional 256 GB to the device’s internal storage.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature a “Quad Camera” arrangement on its back. The primary sensor will have 108 megapixels, and the auxiliary sensors will each have 8 megapixels.

Both additional detectors will have resolutions of 5 and 2 megapixels, respectively. The phone’s front-facing camera is a whopping 16 megapixels. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a highly secure fingerprint reader located on its side.

The Note 10 Pro’s powerful 5020 mAh battery means it can stay on for as long as you need it to. In addition, this smartphone is equipped with a 33W Fast battery charging feature. There is now an alternative to Samsung and other smartphone brands.

Redmi note 10 pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Redmi note 10 pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)

