Redmi note 10 pro price in Pakistan with IPS LCD

Redmi note 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Xiaomi introduced Redmi Note 10 Pro with fair price in Pakistan indicating that it will be a high-quality smartphone.
Phone has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.3 GHz and 6 GB of RAM.
Comes with either 64 or 128 gigabytes of built-in storage.
Xiaomi introduced Redmi Note 10 Pro with fair price in Pakistan indicating that it will be a high-quality smartphone that won't break the bank. One of the most anticipated new smartphones is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.
A speedy and large-screen Xiaomi. Featuring an impressive group of light detectors. This is, without a question, one of the most talked about and purchased cell phones of the year. The Snapdragon 732G is the brains behind the next Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (8 nm). This robust chipset ensures that your gadget runs efficiently and reliably.
The smartphone has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.3 GHz. The 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note will provide a full HD (1080×2400) image. The next Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro will be a lightning-fast device thanks to its powerful system-on-chip (SoC) and 6 GB of RAM.
The Xiaomi Note 10 Pro comes with either 64 or 128 gigabytes of built-in storage, both of which are more than adequate for archiving vast amounts of information for later use. There’s a special slot for adding up to an additional 256 GB to the device’s internal storage.
Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature a “Quad Camera” arrangement on its back. The primary sensor will have 108 megapixels, and the auxiliary sensors will each have 8 megapixels.
Both additional detectors will have resolutions of 5 and 2 megapixels, respectively. The phone’s front-facing camera is a whopping 16 megapixels. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a highly secure fingerprint reader located on its side.
The Note 10 Pro’s powerful 5020 mAh battery means it can stay on for as long as you need it to. In addition, this smartphone is equipped with a 33W Fast battery charging feature. There is now an alternative to Samsung and other smartphone brands.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
