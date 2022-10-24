Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan and features.

The latest Redmi Note from Xiaomi is the Redmi Note 12. The company will begin selling smartphones this month.

The Redmi Note 12 will be the next midrange smartphone in Xiaomi’s Note series.

Advertisement

This device has more power and is extremely speedy because to its Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Inside this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 cellphone is an Adreno 642L GPU.

The upcoming device will have a 6.67-inch big screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Redmi Note 12 Specification

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G SoC GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus , HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs Xiaomi has a new smartphone in the Note series. The Redmi Note...