Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features
Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Advertisement
Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC in this gadget offers it extra power, and its 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing makes it extremely quick.

Adreno 642L is the GPU in the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The forthcoming smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Advertisement

A premium AMOLED capacitive touchscreen will be featured on the new Xiaomi Redmi Note. Gorilla Glass from Corning gives protection.

The RAM on this phone is 8GB. Users will be able to complete work quickly thanks to the chipset and RAM capacity of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. There is plenty of room in the internal storage of 128 gigabytes for data storage.

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G SoC
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Also Read

Redmi note 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Redmi note 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Redmi note 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features. Xiaomi Redmi note...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story