Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC in this gadget offers it extra power, and its 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing makes it extremely quick.

Adreno 642L is the GPU in the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The forthcoming smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

A premium AMOLED capacitive touchscreen will be featured on the new Xiaomi Redmi Note. Gorilla Glass from Corning gives protection.

The RAM on this phone is 8GB. Users will be able to complete work quickly thanks to the chipset and RAM capacity of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. There is plenty of room in the internal storage of 128 gigabytes for data storage.

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G SoC GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus , HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

