Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Redmi note 9 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
The Snapdragon 778G SoC in this gadget offers it extra power, and its 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing makes it extremely quick.
Adreno 642L is the GPU in the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The forthcoming smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
A premium AMOLED capacitive touchscreen will be featured on the new Xiaomi Redmi Note. Gorilla Glass from Corning gives protection.
The RAM on this phone is 8GB. Users will be able to complete work quickly thanks to the chipset and RAM capacity of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. There is plenty of room in the internal storage of 128 gigabytes for data storage.
Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
