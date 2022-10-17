Redmi pad 5 price in Pakistan with 11.0-inch screen size

Xiaomi released its latest redmi Mi Pad 5 with reason able price in Pakistan.

This tablet is one of Xiaomi’s most anticipated products.

Tablet sports a big-screen display with an 11.0-inch screen size, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Xiaomi released its latest redmi Mi Pad 5 with reason able price in Pakistan. The Chinese company is developing a tablet, which will be released first in China. This tablet is one of Xiaomi’s most anticipated products.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will be released. The forthcoming smartphone will be powered by a strong chipset known as a Snapdragon 860. This is a high-quality chipset that has been introduced by several manufacturers.

Under the hood of this Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, there is a 2.9 GHz Octa-Core Processor. The tablet sports a big-screen display with an 11.0-inch screen size, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1600 x 250 Pixels.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad has a robust RAM with a capacity of 6 gigabytes. This will make the next tab a top pick for buyers looking for a terrific tablet. The built-in storage space of Xiaomi’s new Mi Pad 5 is 128 gigabytes, which is enough storage capacity to store anything you desire.

There is no need for additional storage because this is sufficient. On the back of the Xiaomi Pad 5, there is a Triple Camera configuration. The main sensor of the tablet will be 13 megapixels, allowing you to shoot stunning images of your loved ones.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. This new Mi Pad 5 is expected to include a side-mounted fingerprint reader that provides protection for the data that you want to safeguard. The tab’s battery capacity is 8720 mAh, and it charges quickly. This Pad 5 will compete with Samsung and others.

Redmi pad 5 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Mi Pad 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Mi Pad 5 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI Dimensions 254.7 x 166.3 x 6. 9 mm Weight 511 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Gray, Pearl White, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: N/A

SIM2: N/A Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 11.0 Inches Resolution 1600 x 2560 Pixels (~274 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main 13 MP, f/2.0, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio (not yet confirmed) USB USB Type-C port NFC Yes Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Stylus support (magnetic), Glass front, Aluminum back, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 8720 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Power Delivery 3.0

