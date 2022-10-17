Advertisement
Redmi pad 5 price in Pakistan with 11.0-inch screen size

Redmi pad 5 price in Pakistan with 11.0-inch screen size

  • Xiaomi released its latest redmi  Mi Pad 5 with reason able price in Pakistan.
  • This tablet is one of Xiaomi’s most anticipated products.
  • Tablet sports a big-screen display with an 11.0-inch screen size, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
Xiaomi released its latest redmi  Mi Pad 5 with reason able price in Pakistan. The Chinese company is developing a tablet, which will be released first in China. This tablet is one of Xiaomi’s most anticipated products.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will be released. The forthcoming smartphone will be powered by a strong chipset known as a Snapdragon 860. This is a high-quality chipset that has been introduced by several manufacturers.

Under the hood of this Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, there is a 2.9 GHz Octa-Core Processor. The tablet sports a big-screen display with an 11.0-inch screen size, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1600 x 250 Pixels.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad has a robust RAM with a capacity of 6 gigabytes. This will make the next tab a top pick for buyers looking for a terrific tablet. The built-in storage space of Xiaomi’s new Mi Pad 5 is 128 gigabytes, which is enough storage capacity to store anything you desire.

There is no need for additional storage because this is sufficient. On the back of the Xiaomi Pad 5, there is a Triple Camera configuration. The main sensor of the tablet will be 13 megapixels, allowing you to shoot stunning images of your loved ones.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. This new Mi Pad 5 is expected to include a side-mounted fingerprint reader that provides protection for the data that you want to safeguard. The tab’s battery capacity is 8720 mAh, and it charges quickly. This Pad 5 will compete with Samsung and others.

Redmi pad 5 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Mi Pad 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Mi Pad 5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI
Dimensions254.7 x 166.3 x 6.9 mm
Weight511 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Gray, Pearl White, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: N/A
SIM2: N/A
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size11.0 Inches
Resolution1600 x 2560 Pixels (~274 PPI)
ProtectionTo be confirmed
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMain13 MP, f/2.0, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Radio(not yet confirmed)
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCYes
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraStylus support (magnetic), Glass front, Aluminum back, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 8720 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Power Delivery 3.0

