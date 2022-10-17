Redmi pad 5 price in Pakistan with 11.0-inch screen size

Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi released its latest redmi Mi Pad 5 with reason able price in Pakistan. The Chinese company is developing a tablet, which will be released first in China. This tablet is one of Xiaomi’s most anticipated products.
The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will be released. The forthcoming smartphone will be powered by a strong chipset known as a Snapdragon 860. This is a high-quality chipset that has been introduced by several manufacturers.
Under the hood of this Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, there is a 2.9 GHz Octa-Core Processor. The tablet sports a big-screen display with an 11.0-inch screen size, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1600 x 250 Pixels.
The Xiaomi Mi Pad has a robust RAM with a capacity of 6 gigabytes. This will make the next tab a top pick for buyers looking for a terrific tablet. The built-in storage space of Xiaomi’s new Mi Pad 5 is 128 gigabytes, which is enough storage capacity to store anything you desire.
There is no need for additional storage because this is sufficient. On the back of the Xiaomi Pad 5, there is a Triple Camera configuration. The main sensor of the tablet will be 13 megapixels, allowing you to shoot stunning images of your loved ones.
The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. This new Mi Pad 5 is expected to include a side-mounted fingerprint reader that provides protection for the data that you want to safeguard. The tab’s battery capacity is 8720 mAh, and it charges quickly. This Pad 5 will compete with Samsung and others.
The Xiaomi Redmi Mi Pad 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|254.7 x 166.3 x 6.9 mm
|Weight
|511 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Gray, Pearl White, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: N/A
SIM2: N/A
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|11.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1600 x 2560 Pixels (~274 PPI)
|Protection
|To be confirmed
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, f/2.0, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|(not yet confirmed)
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|Yes
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Stylus support (magnetic), Glass front, Aluminum back, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 8720 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Power Delivery 3.0
