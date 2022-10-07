Advertisement
  • Redmi Pad,  fun all-in-one pad, released in Pakistan
  • Xiaomi Pakistan has introduced the Redmi Pad tablet.
  • It features cutting-edge technologies to give users an exceptional audiovisual experience.
  • The 10.6-inch screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and lower visual latency.
Xiaomi Pakistan has introduced the Redmi Pad, the company’s latest tablet, which features cutting-edge technologies to give users an exceptional audiovisual experience.

The Redmi Pad has four speakers and is compatible with Dolby Atmos®, so you can enjoy an immersive audio experience like never before. It also has a 10.6-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and lower visual latency, which gives you a viewing experience like you’ve never had before.

The Redmi Pad is also the first tablet in the world to get the SGS low visual fatigue certification. This means that watching on it is easy on the eyes and doesn’t strain them.

The Redmi Pad is also low-light certified by TÜV Rheinland, which keeps your eyes from getting tired of the screen and makes binge-watching a relaxing activity. Just because it has these things, the Redmi Pad is a must-have.

It also has an ultra-wide 8MP camera with a field of view of 105° and FocusFrame technology, which makes it great for group video calls.

The Redmi Pad has a long-lasting 8,000mAh battery that lets you watch movies, play games, or take photos for hours on end. It comes with a 22.5W charger that can also charge quickly at 18W.

Redmi Pad price

Priced at PKR 57499/-, the new Redmi Pad may be purchased from any of our brick-and-mortar locations or from the online shops Corecart, Mistore, and Daraz.

Specs

Display10.6” Display
SoundQuad speakers with Dolby Atmos®
Battery8,000mAh Battery
Front Camera8MP 105° Ultra-wide camera with FocusFrame technology
Rear Camera8MP main camera
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G99

