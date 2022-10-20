Advertisement
Edition: English
Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The brand-new Galaxy A03s, with a name that ends in “4GB,” is being displayed by Samsung.

The mid-range MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset powers this device’s processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB sports a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and an Octa-Core processor running at 2.35 GHz.

Full HD 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, multitouch, and a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen are all features of the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W

