Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and features. One 1.5GB RAM and...
The brand-new Galaxy A03s, with a name that ends in “4GB,” is being displayed by Samsung.
The mid-range MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset powers this device’s processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB sports a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and an Octa-Core processor running at 2.35 GHz.
Full HD 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, multitouch, and a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen are all features of the Samsung Galaxy A03s.
Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 7.8W
