Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The brand-new Galaxy A03s, with a name that ends in “4GB,” is being displayed by Samsung.

The mid-range MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset powers this device’s processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB sports a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and an Octa-Core processor running at 2.35 GHz.

Full HD 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, multitouch, and a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen are all features of the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499 Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame , Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W