Samsung A11 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung released A 11 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Samsung’s Galaxy A11 has a mid-range price and specifications. New leaks show Samsung Galaxy A11 details. Next year brings these cellphones.
The phone’s features include Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450. Samsung A11 Chipset will have 3GB RAM. The smartphone can run smoothly with this RAM. Samsung Galaxy A11 will offer 32GB of storage.
The Galaxy A11 by Samsung has enough capacity thanks to a dedicated slot. Rear twin cameras. 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensors. Samsung A11’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels.
The 6.4-inch TFT LCD display has full HD 720 x 1560 resolution. Bezel-less, water-drop notch screen. Samsung Galaxy A11’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader ensures the user’s safety and security.
The Samsung Galaxy A11’s 4000 mAh battery will last a long time. It will be Black, Blue, Red. The Samsung Galaxy A11 has great features for the price. Once released, it will be a commercial boon.
The Samsung Galaxy A11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|161.4 x 76.3 x 8.0mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 450 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
