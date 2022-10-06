Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung A11 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung A11 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung A11 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung A11 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • New leaks show Samsung Galaxy A11 details.
  • Samsung A11 Chipset will have 3GB RAM.
  • 4000 mAh battery will last a long time. Black, Blue, Red.
Advertisement

Samsung released A 11 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Samsung’s Galaxy A11 has a mid-range price and specifications. New leaks show Samsung Galaxy A11 details. Next year brings these cellphones.

The phone’s features include Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450. Samsung A11 Chipset will have 3GB RAM. The smartphone can run smoothly with this RAM. Samsung Galaxy A11 will offer 32GB of storage.

The Galaxy A11 by Samsung has enough capacity thanks to a dedicated slot. Rear twin cameras. 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensors. Samsung A11’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The 6.4-inch TFT LCD display has full HD 720 x 1560 resolution. Bezel-less, water-drop notch screen. Samsung Galaxy A11’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader ensures the user’s safety and security.

The Samsung Galaxy A11’s 4000 mAh battery will last a long time. It will be Black, Blue, Red. The Samsung Galaxy A11 has great features for the price. Once released, it will be a commercial boon.

Samsung A11 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999/-

Samsung A11 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions161.4 x 76.3 x 8.0mm
Weight177 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 450 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read

Iphone X price in Pakistan & specs
Iphone X price in Pakistan & specs

Iphone X price in Pakistan & features. The full screen display of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story