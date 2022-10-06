Samsung A11 price in Pakistan & features

New leaks show Samsung Galaxy A11 details.

Samsung A11 Chipset will have 3GB RAM.

4000 mAh battery will last a long time. Black, Blue, Red.

Samsung released A 11 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Samsung’s Galaxy A11 has a mid-range price and specifications. New leaks show Samsung Galaxy A11 details. Next year brings these cellphones.

The phone’s features include Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450. Samsung A11 Chipset will have 3GB RAM. The smartphone can run smoothly with this RAM. Samsung Galaxy A11 will offer 32GB of storage.

The Galaxy A11 by Samsung has enough capacity thanks to a dedicated slot. Rear twin cameras. 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensors. Samsung A11’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The 6.4-inch TFT LCD display has full HD 720 x 1560 resolution. Bezel-less, water-drop notch screen. Samsung Galaxy A11’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader ensures the user’s safety and security.

The Samsung Galaxy A11’s 4000 mAh battery will last a long time. It will be Black, Blue, Red. The Samsung Galaxy A11 has great features for the price. Once released, it will be a commercial boon.

Samsung A11 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999/-

Samsung A11 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 161.4 x 76.3 x 8.0mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 450 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

