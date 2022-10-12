Samsung A33 5G price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung's Galaxy A53 is in production. Internet reports say Samsung will reveal...
Samsung released Galaxy A33 5G with reasonable price in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes in different versions with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space.
The latest phone from Samsung has great specs and a great price in Pakistan. When the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G came out, it came in Black, White, Blue, and Peach. Fans of Samsung love the phone’s internal specs, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and how well it works as a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G mobile.
The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G have a 48 MP Quad rear camera and a 13 MP front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G’s screen is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Exynos 1280 5G (5 nm) Chipset and Mali-G68 GPU give the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G its performance. The phone’s battery can hold 5000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G can also be bought at other well-known online mobile shops in Pakistan.
The price of a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in Pakistan is 61,999/-
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, March 17
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, April 20
|BODY
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz
|Size
|6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 1280 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Peach
|Models
|SM-A336E, SM-A336B, SM-A336B/DS, SM-A336B/DSN, SM-A336E/DS, SM-A336M
|SAR
|0.35 W/kg (head)
|SAR EU
|0.57 W/kg (head) 1.59 W/kg (body)
|TESTS
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 354420 (v8), 394918 (v9)
GeekBench: 1900 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 20fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.5 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
Endurance rating 104h
