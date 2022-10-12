Samsung A33 5G price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery

The price of a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in Pakistan is reasonable.

The phone’s screen is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Exynos 1280 5G (5 nm) Chipset and Mali-G68 GPU give the phone its performance.

Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy A33 5G with reasonable price in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes in different versions with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

The latest phone from Samsung has great specs and a great price in Pakistan. When the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G came out, it came in Black, White, Blue, and Peach. Fans of Samsung love the phone’s internal specs, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and how well it works as a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G mobile.

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G have a 48 MP Quad rear camera and a 13 MP front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G’s screen is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Exynos 1280 5G (5 nm) Chipset and Mali-G68 GPU give the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G its performance. The phone’s battery can hold 5000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G can also be bought at other well-known online mobile shops in Pakistan.

Samsung A33 5G price in Pakistan

The price of a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in Pakistan is 61,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung A33 5G specs

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2022, March 17 Status Available. Released 2022, April 20

BODY Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.32 in) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

PLATFORM OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 25W

MISC Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach Models SM-A336E, SM-A336B, SM-A336B/DS, SM-A336B/DSN, SM-A336E/DS, SM-A336M SAR 0.35 W/kg (head) SAR EU 0.57 W/kg (head) 1.59 W/kg (body)

TESTS Performance AnTuTu: 354420 (v8), 394918 (v9)

GeekBench: 1900 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 20fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -26.5 LUFS (Good) Battery life Endurance rating 104h

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features Samsung's Galaxy A53 is in production. Internet reports say Samsung will reveal...