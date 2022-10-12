Advertisement
Samsung A33 5G price in Pakistan with 5000 mAh battery

Articles
  • The price of a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in Pakistan is reasonable.
  • The phone’s screen is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • Exynos 1280 5G (5 nm) Chipset and Mali-G68 GPU give the phone its performance.
Samsung released  Galaxy A33 5G with reasonable price in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes in different versions with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

The latest phone from Samsung has great specs and a great price in Pakistan. When the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G came out, it came in Black, White, Blue, and Peach. Fans of Samsung love the phone’s internal specs, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and how well it works as a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G mobile.

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G have a 48 MP Quad rear camera and a 13 MP front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G’s screen is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Exynos 1280 5G (5 nm) Chipset and Mali-G68 GPU give the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G its performance. The phone’s battery can hold 5000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G can also be bought at other well-known online mobile shops in Pakistan.

Samsung A33 5G price in Pakistan

The price of a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in Pakistan is 61,999/-

Samsung A33 5G specs

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnounced2022, March 17
StatusAvailable. Released 2022, April 20
BODYDimensions159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)
Weight186 g (6.56 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
DISPLAYTypeSuper AMOLED, 90Hz
Size6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, One UI 4.1
ChipsetExynos 1280 (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G68
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERAQuad48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60fps
SELFIE CAMERASingle13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm
Video[email protected], [email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes (market/region dependent)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Virtual proximity sensing
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 25W
MISCColorsBlack, White, Blue, Peach
ModelsSM-A336E, SM-A336B, SM-A336B/DS, SM-A336B/DSN, SM-A336E/DS, SM-A336M
SAR0.35 W/kg (head)
SAR EU0.57 W/kg (head)     1.59 W/kg (body)
TESTSPerformanceAnTuTu: 354420 (v8), 394918 (v9)
GeekBench: 1900 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 20fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
DisplayContrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
CameraPhoto / Video
Loudspeaker-26.5 LUFS (Good)
Battery life
Endurance rating 104h
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung's Galaxy A53 is in production. Internet reports say Samsung will reveal...

