Samsung and TikTok create StemDrop music collaboration tool

Simon Cowell, Syco Entertainment and Universal Music Group are involved in the project.

It will also help up-and-coming musicians reach more people by highlighting popular user-made tracks.

A new tool made by tech giant Samsung and TikTok will make it a lot easier to make music on TikTok. The tool is called StemDrop, and it gives TikTok users a new way to record and mix music.

Simon Cowell, who is known for making TV shows, is the creative director of this project. Other big names, like Syco Entertainment and Universal Music Group, are also involved.

StemDrop will be a building block that lets you separate music tracks into individual parts like vocals, drums, and bass.

There will also be a StemDrop Mixer that lets anyone mix and master songs to their liking.

Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, and Ali Payami have joined forces to release a new song for TikTok that was made with StemDrop.

When the song comes out, TikTok users will be able to use it to make their own covers and remixes.

Next week, on October 26, StemDrop will be released.

