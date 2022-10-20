Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung and TikTok create StemDrop music collaboration tool
Samsung and TikTok create StemDrop music collaboration tool

Samsung and TikTok create StemDrop music collaboration tool

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung and TikTok create StemDrop music collaboration tool

Samsung and TikTok create StemDrop music collaboration tool

Advertisement
  • Simon Cowell, Syco Entertainment and Universal Music Group are involved in the project.
  • It will also help up-and-coming musicians reach more people by highlighting popular user-made tracks.

A new tool made by tech giant Samsung and TikTok will make it a lot easier to make music on TikTok. The tool is called StemDrop, and it gives TikTok users a new way to record and mix music.

Advertisement

Simon Cowell, who is known for making TV shows, is the creative director of this project. Other big names, like Syco Entertainment and Universal Music Group, are also involved.

StemDrop will be a building block that lets you separate music tracks into individual parts like vocals, drums, and bass.

There will also be a StemDrop Mixer that lets anyone mix and master songs to their liking.

It will also help up-and-coming musicians reach more people by highlighting popular user-made tracks every week.

Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, and Ali Payami have joined forces to release a new song for TikTok that was made with StemDrop.

When the song comes out, TikTok users will be able to use it to make their own covers and remixes.

Advertisement

Next week, on October 26, StemDrop will be released.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy A54, a high-end phone, will be the company's next...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y21a price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and Specs
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story