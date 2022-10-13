Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung will make a new phone called Galaxy A52. The phone will...
Samsung is showing off the brand-new Galaxy A03s, which has a name that ends in “4GB.” The A-series will soon have another low-cost smartphone.
Samsung is making the next smartphone, and India will be the first place to get it. The phone’s name will be Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB.
This device’s processor is a mid-range MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB has a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
Samsung Galaxy A03s includes a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, multitouch, and full HD 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1 Core
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue. White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 7.8W
