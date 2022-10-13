Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Articles
Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G

  • The Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, multitouch, and full HD 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
  • The phone’s processor is a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Samsung is showing off the brand-new Galaxy A03s, which has a name that ends in “4GB.” The A-series will soon have another low-cost smartphone.

Samsung is making the next smartphone, and India will be the first place to get it. The phone’s name will be Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB.

This device’s processor is a mid-range MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB has a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy A03s includes a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, multitouch, and full HD 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1 Core
Dimensions164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue. White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W

