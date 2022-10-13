Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, multitouch, and full HD 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

The phone’s processor is a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Samsung is showing off the brand-new Galaxy A03s, which has a name that ends in “4GB.” The A-series will soon have another low-cost smartphone.

Samsung is making the next smartphone, and India will be the first place to get it. The phone’s name will be Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB.

This device’s processor is a mid-range MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A03s 4G specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Core Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue. White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W

