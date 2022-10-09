Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A04e

Advertisement
  • Samsung will release the Galaxy A04e, which is a new version of the A04 series.
  • This smartphone’s CPU is a low-end MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.
  • It has a 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, and 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
Advertisement

Samsung will release the Galaxy A04e, which is a new version of the A04 series. It could soon be sold around the world and in Pakistan.

It might be the next phone after the last one in this line. The upcoming device, which will be called the Samsung Galaxy A04e, will be a cheap phone.

This smartphone’s CPU is a low-end MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

The Samsung A04e has an Octa-Core 2.35 GHz CPU and an Adreno 506 GPU. This chip is good for cheap smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy’s A04e smartphone has a 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, Multitouch, and 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A04e specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOne UI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.35 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 SoC
GPUPowerVR Rogue GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W

Also Read

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V21 is currently available on the market. The phone has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Realme c35 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Realme c35 price in Pakistan & full specifications
OnePlus 7 pro price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 7 pro price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specifications
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story