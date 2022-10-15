Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement
- Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Specification.
Up to 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM are available in the Samsung Galaxy A10.
The phone is powered by the Exynos 7884 chip set and ran Android 9 (Pie).
The portable device sports a 5MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera. This smartphone includes a 3400mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999.
Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Gray, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7884 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
