Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Specification.

Up to 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM are available in the Samsung Galaxy A10.

The phone is powered by the Exynos 7884 chip set and ran Android 9 (Pie).

The portable device sports a 5MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera. This smartphone includes a 3400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
Weight168 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Gray, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
ChipsetExynos 7884 Octa
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMain13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh

Also Read

