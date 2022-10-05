Samsung Galaxy A11 is updated to Android 12 

Samsung has given the Galaxy A11 the Android 12 OS update.

The phone was originally released in 2020 with the Android 10 OS and a 6.4-inch HD+ screen.

Android 12 improves the Galaxy A11’s camera, gallery, and keyboard.

It came out in 2020. It came out with the Android 10 OS and a 6.4-inch HD+ screen. The phone was updated to Android 11 in 2021, and it is now getting Android 12.

Android 12 provides the Galaxy A11’s August 2022 security patch. Samsung’s latest patch fixes privacy and security flaws.

One UI Core 4.1 adds a colour palette and better widgets to Android 12. Android 12 improves the Galaxy A11’s camera, gallery, and keyboard.

The Samsung Keyboard now offers Grammarly and a stable sharing menu.

The update also lets you choose the audio output device from the lock screen, and the new Dark Mode is better in a few ways.

Users in Southeast Asia are getting the Android 12 firmware right now, and users in other parts of the world will get it soon.

It’s not clear if this is the last time the Galaxy A11 will get a new OS. The fact that the device has already had two OS upgrades is still a pretty big deal.

