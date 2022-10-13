Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A12

  • The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be available on the market.
  • The phone has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen that is full HD quality.
  • The phone has 4 GB of RAM built-in.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be available on the market. A MediaTek Helio P35 processor will run the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Inside the phone, there will be 64 gigabytes of storage space. This means that there will be two different kinds of Samsung Galaxy A12.

The phone has 4 GB of RAM built-in. Each type of smartphone has a different amount of RAM.

The new Samsung A12 has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen that is full HD quality and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, White, Blue, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
