Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan with PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen

Samsung released A12 with fair price in Pakistan.

Internal storage space of the smartphone is 64 gigabytes.

The RAM capacity is also variable for both the variations of the phone.

Samsung released A12 with fair price in Pakistan. Internal storage space of the smartphone is 64 gigabytes. Samsung Galaxy A12's to have a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery. The RAM capacity is also variable for both the variations of the phone.

Samsung released A12 with fair price in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be carrying a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The internal storage space of the impending smartphone is 64 gigabytes which suggests that Samsung’s Galaxy A12 has got two kinds.

One will be a budget phone and the other one will be a bit costly. The internal storage capacity of the future device Samsung Galaxy A12’s can be extended by using the dedicated slot. So, there will be no issue with storage whether you decide for the cheap smartphone or buy the premium edition of the Galaxy A12 from Samsung.

The RAM that is installed in the smartphone is 4 gigabytes of RAM. The RAM capacity is also variable for both the variations of the smartphone. The new Samsung A12 is equipped with a PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen that measures 6.5 inches and gives full HD plus the resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

On the rear of the smartphone that is called Samsung Galaxy’s A12, there will be a triple rear camera configuration. The main sensor of the back camera arrangement will be 48 megapixels, The macro lens will be 5 megapixels and the macro and depth sensors will be pairs of 2 megapixels as usual.

Samsung Galaxy A12 has got 8 megapixels of the front-facing camera. The new handset will be pacing a tonne of features that will the image quality of both camera sets. The smartphone Galaxy A12’s to have a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery and fingerprint facility at the rear to protect the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11 UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

