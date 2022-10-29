Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan with PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen
  • Samsung released A12 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • Internal storage space of the smartphone is 64 gigabytes.
  • The RAM capacity is also variable for both the variations of the phone.
Samsung released A12 with fair price in Pakistan. Internal storage space of the smartphone is 64 gigabytes. Samsung Galaxy A12’s to have a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery. The RAM capacity is also variable for both the variations of the phone.

Samsung released A12 with fair price in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be carrying a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The internal storage space of the impending smartphone is 64 gigabytes which suggests that Samsung’s Galaxy A12 has got two kinds.

One will be a budget phone and the other one will be a bit costly. The internal storage capacity of the future device Samsung Galaxy A12’s can be extended by using the dedicated slot. So, there will be no issue with storage whether you decide for the cheap smartphone or buy the premium edition of the Galaxy A12 from Samsung.

The RAM that is installed in the smartphone is 4 gigabytes of RAM. The RAM capacity is also variable for both the variations of the smartphone. The new Samsung A12 is equipped with a PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen that measures 6.5 inches and gives full HD plus the resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

On the rear of the smartphone that is called Samsung Galaxy’s A12, there will be a triple rear camera configuration. The main sensor of the back camera arrangement will be 48 megapixels, The macro lens will be 5 megapixels and the macro and depth sensors will be pairs of 2 megapixels as usual.

Samsung Galaxy A12 has got 8 megapixels of the front-facing camera. The new handset will be pacing a tonne of features that will the image quality of both camera sets. The smartphone Galaxy A12’s to have a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery and fingerprint facility at the rear to protect the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung will soon release the Galaxy A33 smartphone to the market. Samsung...

