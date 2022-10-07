Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB price in Pakistan & Octa-Core processor

Samsung is launching a new Galaxy A13 which has got a new variant of 128GB.

The smartphone is going to pack the Samsung Galaxy’s A13 128GB with a Quad Camera setup.

It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels.

Samsung launches a 128GB Galaxy A13 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The business released a new A-series smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB is the latest midranger.

The smartphone sports a strong Exynos 850 chipset and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G52 MP1. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution.

The new Samsung Galaxy A13 has an excellent PLS TFT Touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects display. Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB contains 4GB of RAM, which is typical for high-end smartphones.

But the maker includes it to attract customers. Samsung A13 128GB’s internal storage is 128GB. This device’s large storage capacity allows users to store a lot of data for later use.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB will have a 50-megapixel wide, 5-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company’s forthcoming smartphone boasts an 8-megapixel selfie camera for recording images and videos.

Galaxy A13 128GB has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for security. The A13 128GB has a 5000 mAh battery. This smartphone has ample power and 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A13 128GB specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach , Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP1 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 15W

