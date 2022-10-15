Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Wi-Fi Alliance Certified: Launching soon

The Galaxy A14 5G has been added to the Wi-Fi Alliance certification link.

The replacement for the incoming Samsung Galaxy A13 is listed as SM-A146P.

Android 13 with the One UI 5.0 layer on top will be pre-installed on the phone.

According to rumors, Samsung is preparing to release an undisclosed inexpensive A-series 5G phone. The so-called Galaxy A14 5G could debut alongside the Galaxy A04e and M04. The listing for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was recently added to the Wi-Fi Alliance certification link’s database. A formal debut must be approaching.

The company’s first 5G smartphone, the A14 5G, will be the most affordable. The replacement model for the incoming Samsung Galaxy A13 is listed as SM-A146P on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification page. Although the description doesn’t provide much details about the hardware, it does say that it will support 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.

The file also states that Android 13 with the One UI 5.0 layer on top will be pre-installed on the A14 5G. The smartphone’s design and a few important specifications were revealed in renders published in an earlier story. Let’s look at it.

The render shows a broad chin and a waterdrop notch on top. On the right side are the power button and volume rocker. The Samsung new model still has a 3.5mm headphone jack and the cherished USB-C port despite being an entry-level device. On the rear of the phone, there are three cameras.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy A14’s front display is 6.8 inches wide, an IPS LCD, and supports FHD+ resolution. Although the mockup render depicts the device’s skin as being deep black, when it is released, more options need to be offered. Given that it belongs to the brand’s entry-level lineup, its internal specifications may be similar to those of the previous Galaxy A model.

The parent Galaxy A13 weighs only 195 grams and is available in Blue, Peach, White, and Black skins. A13, which debuted in both 4G and 5G, was the company’s most affordable 5G model.

