Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Samsung released Galaxy A14 with reasonable price in Pakistan.  An Additional Unbeatable Mid-Range Smartphone From Samsung! Samsung has returned with the Galaxy A14. There are various rumours concerning this future smartphone.

READ MORE: USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 26 Oct 2022

This flagship could be replaced by the forthcoming Galaxy A14 series, according to a number of well-known leakers. Samsung’s Galaxy A14 will succeed the A13 series directly. The forthcoming A14 is chock-full of features, which we shall now discuss individually.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a huge 6.8-inch PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection to resist tougher circumstances.

The Samsung A14 features a three-camera configuration of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED flash. The body and camera design resemble that of the Galaxy A13 5G. Right next to the power button on the right side of the Samsung Galaxy A14 is a side-mounted fingerprint reader that serves both roles.

This is an incredibly quick sensor for unlocking the phone. The phone’s exterior is quite attractive and quality. The Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered for processing by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which delivers adequate power, especially when the phone must perform many programmes simultaneously.

The Galaxy A14 has a large 6000 mAh battery that can last all day on a single charge. It also enables rapid charging, allowing this beast to be refuelled in minutes. The Samsung Galaxy A14 comes equipped with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and a slot for up to 1 TB of external memory expansion.

The official release date of the phone has not yet been established, but it is expected to be released on October 26, 2022, and it will soon be available on local marketplaces. When Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 smartphone is released, it may encounter competition from other smartphone manufacturers.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810
GPUArm Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CameraMain50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News


Download The BOL News App


