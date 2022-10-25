Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Wi-Fi Alliance Certified: Launching soon
The Galaxy A14 5G has been added to the Wi-Fi Alliance certification...
Samsung released Galaxy A14 with reasonable price in Pakistan. An Additional Unbeatable Mid-Range Smartphone From Samsung! Samsung has returned with the Galaxy A14. There are various rumours concerning this future smartphone.
This flagship could be replaced by the forthcoming Galaxy A14 series, according to a number of well-known leakers. Samsung’s Galaxy A14 will succeed the A13 series directly. The forthcoming A14 is chock-full of features, which we shall now discuss individually.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a huge 6.8-inch PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection to resist tougher circumstances.
The Samsung A14 features a three-camera configuration of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED flash. The body and camera design resemble that of the Galaxy A13 5G. Right next to the power button on the right side of the Samsung Galaxy A14 is a side-mounted fingerprint reader that serves both roles.
This is an incredibly quick sensor for unlocking the phone. The phone’s exterior is quite attractive and quality. The Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered for processing by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which delivers adequate power, especially when the phone must perform many programmes simultaneously.
The Galaxy A14 has a large 6000 mAh battery that can last all day on a single charge. It also enables rapid charging, allowing this beast to be refuelled in minutes. The Samsung Galaxy A14 comes equipped with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and a slot for up to 1 TB of external memory expansion.
The official release date of the phone has not yet been established, but it is expected to be released on October 26, 2022, and it will soon be available on local marketplaces. When Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 smartphone is released, it may encounter competition from other smartphone manufacturers.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
