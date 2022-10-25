Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A14 is chock-full of features, which we shall now discuss individually.

The phone’s exterior is quite attractive and quality.

The official release date of the phone has not yet been established, but it is expected to be released on October 26, 2022.

Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy A14 with reasonable price in Pakistan. An Additional Unbeatable Mid-Range Smartphone From Samsung! Samsung has returned with the Galaxy A14. There are various rumours concerning this future smartphone.

READ MORE: USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 26 Oct 2022

This flagship could be replaced by the forthcoming Galaxy A14 series, according to a number of well-known leakers. Samsung’s Galaxy A14 will succeed the A13 series directly. The forthcoming A14 is chock-full of features, which we shall now discuss individually.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a huge 6.8-inch PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection to resist tougher circumstances.

The Samsung A14 features a three-camera configuration of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED flash. The body and camera design resemble that of the Galaxy A13 5G. Right next to the power button on the right side of the Samsung Galaxy A14 is a side-mounted fingerprint reader that serves both roles.

This is an incredibly quick sensor for unlocking the phone. The phone’s exterior is quite attractive and quality. The Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered for processing by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which delivers adequate power, especially when the phone must perform many programmes simultaneously.

Advertisement

The Galaxy A14 has a large 6000 mAh battery that can last all day on a single charge. It also enables rapid charging, allowing this beast to be refuelled in minutes. The Samsung Galaxy A14 comes equipped with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and a slot for up to 1 TB of external memory expansion.

The official release date of the phone has not yet been established, but it is expected to be released on October 26, 2022, and it will soon be available on local marketplaces. When Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 smartphone is released, it may encounter competition from other smartphone manufacturers.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specs

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 GPU Arm Mali-G57 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) Camera Main 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Advertisement