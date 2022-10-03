Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will show off the Galaxy A14.

Samsung will show off the Galaxy A14. On leaks, a well-known leaker has found renders of the upcoming phone A14.

He stated that the Galaxy A13 series will be phased out in favour of the Galaxy A14 series.

The Galaxy A14 will be Samsung’s next phone after the A13 series. The upcoming A14 will have an Infinity-U screen instead of the Infinity-V screen on the Galaxy A13.

The 6.8″ diagonal FullHD+ display may be an LCD screen, according to the source.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy A14 appears like the Galaxy A13 5G because it has three cameras instead of four on the 4G variants, and the flash is between the first two.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and an Octa-Core CPU.

The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 GPU Arm Mali-G57 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) Camera Main 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging

