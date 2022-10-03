Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
  • Samsung will show off the Galaxy A14.
  • The phone will have an Infinity-U screen instead of the Infinity-V screen on the Galaxy A13.
  • It will have a 6.8 diagonal FullHD+ display, which may be an LCD screen.
Advertisement

Samsung will show off the Galaxy A14. On leaks, a well-known leaker has found renders of the upcoming phone A14.

He stated that the Galaxy A13 series will be phased out in favour of the Galaxy A14 series.

The Galaxy A14 will be Samsung’s next phone after the A13 series. The upcoming A14 will have an Infinity-U screen instead of the Infinity-V screen on the Galaxy A13.

The 6.8″ diagonal FullHD+ display may be an LCD screen, according to the source.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy A14 appears like the Galaxy A13 5G because it has three cameras instead of four on the 4G variants, and the flash is between the first two.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and an Octa-Core CPU.

Advertisement

The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810
GPUArm Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CameraMain50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

