Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will show off the Galaxy A14. On leaks, a well-known leaker has found renders of the upcoming phone A14.
He stated that the Galaxy A13 series will be phased out in favour of the Galaxy A14 series.
The Galaxy A14 will be Samsung’s next phone after the A13 series. The upcoming A14 will have an Infinity-U screen instead of the Infinity-V screen on the Galaxy A13.
The 6.8″ diagonal FullHD+ display may be an LCD screen, according to the source.
The back of the Samsung Galaxy A14 appears like the Galaxy A13 5G because it has three cameras instead of four on the 4G variants, and the flash is between the first two.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and an Octa-Core CPU.
The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
