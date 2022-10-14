Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with battery is 5000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with battery is 5000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with battery is 5000 mAh

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with battery is 5000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with battery is 5000 mAh

Advertisement
  • South Korean business developing A-series smartphone. Some specs for this phone have leaked online.
  • Samsung’s Galaxy A23 boasts a strong Snapdragon 680 chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution.
Advertisement

Samsung released the Galaxy A23 with reasonable price in Pakistan. Some specs for this phone have leaked online. Samsung Galaxy A23. Samsung’s Galaxy A23 boasts a strong Snapdragon 680 chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution.

The new Samsung Galaxy A23 boasts an excellent TFT display. Samsung Galaxy A23 contains 6GB of RAM, which is typical for high-end smartphones. The manufacturer includes it to attract customers. Samsung A23’s internal storage is 128GB.

This device’s large storage capacity allows users to store a lot of data for later use. The Samsung Galaxy A23 will have a Quad Camera system. The main sensor will be 50 megapixels. 8 megapixels will be available for selfies and family shots.

Samsung Galaxy A23 has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for security. Galaxy A23’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999./-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A23 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy A03s appeared on Geekbench with its essential specifications after...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan and specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story