Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery

Samsung released Galaxy A23 with fair price in Pakistan. The A-series smartphone from the South Korean business is currently in development. Some details about this phone, which have not yet been officially announced, have been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A23 is the model number for the new phone. The Samsung Galaxy A23 is equipped with an octa-core processor running at 2.4 GHz, and its chipset is the Snapdragon 680, the most powerful chipset currently available for smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 by 2408 pixels, making it fully HD+ compatible. The TFT display on the new Samsung Galaxy A23 is cutting-edge and has a stellar reputation for producing vivid and accurate colours. Samsung’s Galaxy A23 sports a whopping 6 GB of RAM, a number typically reserved for flagship handsets.

The feature, designed to attract customers, is included in the device by the phone’s maker. Samsung A23 will include 128 GB of on-board memory. This is an enormous quantity of space that will allow the device’s owner to archive vast quantities of information.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 will have a quad camera arrangement, the main sensor of which will be 50 megapixels; the resolutions of the other two cameras are still to be determined. In order to take high-quality pictures and videos of yourself and your loved ones, the front-facing camera will have 8 megapixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is protected by a fingerprint reader that is discreetly located on the phone’s side. The Galaxy A23’s battery capacity will likely be around 5000 mAh. Fast battery charging at 15W is sufficient for this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A23 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

