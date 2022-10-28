Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy A23 with the designation 5G at...
Samsung released Galaxy A23 with fair price in Pakistan. The A-series smartphone from the South Korean business is currently in development. Some details about this phone, which have not yet been officially announced, have been leaked online.
Samsung Galaxy A23 is the model number for the new phone. The Samsung Galaxy A23 is equipped with an octa-core processor running at 2.4 GHz, and its chipset is the Snapdragon 680, the most powerful chipset currently available for smartphones.
The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 by 2408 pixels, making it fully HD+ compatible. The TFT display on the new Samsung Galaxy A23 is cutting-edge and has a stellar reputation for producing vivid and accurate colours. Samsung’s Galaxy A23 sports a whopping 6 GB of RAM, a number typically reserved for flagship handsets.
The feature, designed to attract customers, is included in the device by the phone’s maker. Samsung A23 will include 128 GB of on-board memory. This is an enormous quantity of space that will allow the device’s owner to archive vast quantities of information.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 will have a quad camera arrangement, the main sensor of which will be 50 megapixels; the resolutions of the other two cameras are still to be determined. In order to take high-quality pictures and videos of yourself and your loved ones, the front-facing camera will have 8 megapixels.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 is protected by a fingerprint reader that is discreetly located on the phone’s side. The Galaxy A23’s battery capacity will likely be around 5000 mAh. Fast battery charging at 15W is sufficient for this smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
