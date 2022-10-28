Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 is equipped with an octa-core processor running at 2.4 GHz.
  • The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 by 2408 pixels.
  • It will have a quad camera arrangement, the main sensor of which will be 50 megapixels.
Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy A23 with fair price in Pakistan. The A-series smartphone from the South Korean business is currently in development. Some details about this phone, which have not yet been officially announced, have been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A23 is the model number for the new phone. The Samsung Galaxy A23 is equipped with an octa-core processor running at 2.4 GHz, and its chipset is the Snapdragon 680, the most powerful chipset currently available for smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 by 2408 pixels, making it fully HD+ compatible. The TFT display on the new Samsung Galaxy A23 is cutting-edge and has a stellar reputation for producing vivid and accurate colours. Samsung’s Galaxy A23 sports a whopping 6 GB of RAM, a number typically reserved for flagship handsets.

The feature, designed to attract customers, is included in the device by the phone’s maker. Samsung A23 will include 128 GB of on-board memory. This is an enormous quantity of space that will allow the device’s owner to archive vast quantities of information.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 will have a quad camera arrangement, the main sensor of which will be 50 megapixels; the resolutions of the other two cameras are still to be determined. In order to take high-quality pictures and videos of yourself and your loved ones, the front-facing camera will have 8 megapixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is protected by a fingerprint reader that is discreetly located on the phone’s side. The Galaxy A23’s battery capacity will likely be around 5000 mAh. Fast battery charging at 15W is sufficient for this smartphone.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A23 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy A23 with the designation 5G at...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story