Samsung Galaxy A30s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung released Galaxy A30s with fair price in Pakistan. This is a mid-range smartphone that will have specs that will catch your eye. The most important thing is that it will have three cameras on the back.
The Infinity-V display will be on the Samsung Galaxy A30s. In terms of cameras, it is better than the A30 model that came before it, which had two cameras on the back. The extra sensor on the Samsung Galaxy A30s makes it a much better camera.
Information about the phone that got out shows that the Samsung Galaxy A30s will have an octa-core chipset that runs at 1.8 GHz. Four gigabytes of RAM go with the chipset. Most mid-range phones these days, like Samsung’s Galaxy A30s, come with a powerful RAM that lets them do tasks quickly.
So this RAM is enough to let you switch between tasks quickly. The Samsung A30s will have 64 gigabytes of storage space built in. This storage is more than enough to hold a lot of data. But this isn’t the end of storage because the Samsung Galaxy A30s has a MicroSD slot that lets you add more memory.
It will have a Super AMOLED screen that is 6.4 inches wide and has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A30s has a triple camera setup on the back. The main sensor is 25 megapixels, the second sensor is 8 megapixels, and the third sensor is 5 megapixels.
The front-facing camera on the Galaxy A30s will have 16 megapixels. A 4000 mAh battery gives the phone power. The device will also come with a fingerprint scanner on the back.
The Samsung Galaxy A30s price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Samsung Experience 9.5
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.7 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|166 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, Prism Crush Violet2
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 25 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front glass, plastic body, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
