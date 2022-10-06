Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan And Specification

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan And Specification
  • The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A31 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
  • This is for the basic model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • The Samsung retail price in USD is $276 – this is for a phone with a 16-megapixel quad camera.
Samsung Galaxy A31 pricing in Pakistan begins at Rs. 36,999. This is for the basic model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A31 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999. The Samsung retail price in USD is $276.

Samsung Galaxy A31 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetHelio P65 SoC
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan with Super AMOLED display
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan with Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S9 will have the same Super AMOLED display as the...

