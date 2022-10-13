Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy A32

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a camera on the back with 64 megapixels.
  • The screen on the phone is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.
  • There is 4GB of RAM in the phone’s processor and 64GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will be available on the market. A processor with octa-core will be in the Samsung Galaxy A32. There is 4GB of RAM in the phone’s processor.

There is 64GB of space on the phone. Even though the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a lot of storage built-in, you can add up to 512 GB of RAM through a slot.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a camera on the back with 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. The camera on the front of the phone will have 20 megapixels.

The screen on the phone is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y21 is the latest smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oneplus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oneplus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story