Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung will release the Galaxy A33 soon.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 has a 6.4-inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Advertisement

Samsung will soon put out the Galaxy A33. Samsung is making a 5G phone that is strong and cheap.

We don’t know when the phone will come out or who will make it. The Samsung Galaxy A33 is going to come out.

Samsung’s Galaxy A33 has the Exynos 1280 SoC, which is the fastest chipset, and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.0 GHz.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan with QHD Plus resolution The leaked images show that the side bezels are nearly gone. The...

The phone has a full HD screen that is 6.4 inches and has 1080 x 2400 pixels. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.