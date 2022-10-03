Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan with glass protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Samsung’s Galaxy A33 sports a strong Exynos 1280 SoC

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.

The phone price in Pakistan is affordable.

Advertisement

Samsung released the Galaxy A33 with reasonable price in Pakistan. A budget-friendly phone is powerful 5G smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A33 is new. Samsung’s Galaxy A33 sports a strong Exynos 1280 SoC and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Samsung Galaxy A33 has an excellent Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Samsung Galaxy A33 contains 6GB of RAM, which is typical for high-end smartphones. The manufacturer includes it to attract customers. Samsung A33’s internal storage is 128GB. This device’s large storage capacity allows users to store a lot of data for later use. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides glass protection. The Samsung Galaxy A33 will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth. 13-megapixel selfie camera for photographs and videos of loved ones. Samsung Galaxy A33 has an under-display, optical fingerprint scanner for security. Galaxy A33’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 61,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A33 specs

Advertisement

NETWORK

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE 5G Bands SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Advertisement BODY Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.32 in) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back Sim Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Others IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins) DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density) Multitouch N/A Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Advertisement PLATFORM OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 Advertisement MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 128GB/6GB RAM, 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM CAMERA Primary 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected]/120fps Secondary 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm Others Advertisement [email protected] Advertisement SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No Advertisement COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Advertisement FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing Advertisement BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 25W Also Read Design of Samsung Galaxy A14 was revealed by leaked renders The Samsung Galaxy A14 could be released by the Korean company in...