Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan with glass protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Samsung’s Galaxy A33 sports a strong Exynos 1280 SoC
The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.
The phone price in Pakistan is affordable.
Advertisement
Samsung released the Galaxy A33 with reasonable price in Pakistan. A budget-friendly phone is powerful 5G smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A33 is new. Samsung’s Galaxy A33 sports a strong Exynos 1280 SoC and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Samsung Galaxy A33 has an excellent Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Samsung Galaxy A33 contains 6GB of RAM, which is typical for high-end smartphones. The manufacturer includes it to attract customers. Samsung A33’s internal storage is 128GB. This device’s large storage capacity allows users to store a lot of data for later use. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides glass protection. The Samsung Galaxy A33 will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth. 13-megapixel selfie camera for photographs and videos of loved ones. Samsung Galaxy A33 has an under-display, optical fingerprint scanner for security. Galaxy A33’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 25W fast charging.