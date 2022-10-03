Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan with glass protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Samsung’s Galaxy A33 sports a strong Exynos 1280 SoC
  • The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.
  • The phone price in Pakistan is affordable.
Samsung released the Galaxy A33 with reasonable price in Pakistan. A budget-friendly phone is  powerful 5G smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A33 is new. Samsung’s Galaxy A33 sports a strong Exynos 1280 SoC and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Samsung Galaxy A33 has an excellent Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Samsung Galaxy A33 contains 6GB of RAM, which is typical for high-end smartphones. The manufacturer includes it to attract customers. Samsung A33’s internal storage is 128GB. This device’s large storage capacity allows users to store a lot of data for later use. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides glass protection. The Samsung Galaxy A33 will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth. 13-megapixel selfie camera for photographs and videos of loved ones. Samsung Galaxy A33 has an under-display, optical fingerprint scanner for security. Galaxy A33’s battery is 5000 mAh. This smartphone has ample power and 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 61,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A33 specs

 

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE
5G BandsSA/NSA/Sub6
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
BODY
Dimensions159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)
Weight186 g (6.56 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back
SimSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Others
  • IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
DISPLAY
TypeSuper AMOLED, 90Hz
Size6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
MultitouchN/A
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12, One UI 4.1
ChipsetExynos 1280 (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G68
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC
Internal128GB/6GB RAM, 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM
CAMERA
Primary48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected][email protected]/120fps
Secondary13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes (market/region dependent)
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 25W

