Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh battery

Articles
  • Samsung released Galaxy A50s with reasonable price in Pakistan. T
  • he operating system of the device is Android 9.0 (Pie), and it is powered by an Exynos 9610 processor.
  • The device has a battery capacity of 4000 mAh and will be available in a variety of colours.
Samsung released Galaxy A50s with reasonable price in Pakistan. It will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A50. The debut of this smartphone is anticipated to take place very soon. The operating system of the device is Android 9.0 (Pie), and it is powered by an Exynos 9610 processor.

The memory on this smartphone may be upgraded to 4 or 6 gigabytes, and it has either 64 or 128 gigabytes of built-in storage. The device has a triple camera setup on the back in addition to a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

It has a battery capacity of 4000 mAh and will be available in a variety of colours when it is released. Simply click on the link provided if you are interested in learning the most recent prices for Samsung mobiles in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in Pakistan

The price of Samsung Galaxy A50s price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A50s specs

TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
SpeedHSPA, LTE-A
BODY
Dimensions158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.93 x 0.30 in)
Weight169 g (5.96 oz)
SimSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
ProtectionUnspecified
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
ChipsetExynos 9610 (10nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSD, up to 1 TB (dedicated slot)
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
CAMERA
PrimaryTriple: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected][email protected]
Secondary32 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide)
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Others
  • Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes (market dependent)
RadioFM radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass , ANT+
Others
  • Fast battery charging 15W
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
MISC
ColorsPrism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, Prism Crush Violet2

