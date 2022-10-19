Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh battery

Samsung released Galaxy A50s with reasonable price in Pakistan. T
he operating system of the device is Android 9.0 (Pie), and it is powered by an Exynos 9610 processor.
The device has a battery capacity of 4000 mAh and will be available in a variety of colours.
The memory on this smartphone may be upgraded to 4 or 6 gigabytes, and it has either 64 or 128 gigabytes of built-in storage. The device has a triple camera setup on the back in addition to a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.
It has a battery capacity of 4000 mAh and will be available in a variety of colours when it is released. Simply click on the link provided if you are interested in learning the most recent prices for Samsung mobiles in Pakistan.