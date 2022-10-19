Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh battery

Samsung released Galaxy A50s with reasonable price in Pakistan. T

he operating system of the device is Android 9.0 (Pie), and it is powered by an Exynos 9610 processor.

The device has a battery capacity of 4000 mAh and will be available in a variety of colours.

Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy A50s with reasonable price in Pakistan. It will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A50. The debut of this smartphone is anticipated to take place very soon. The operating system of the device is Android 9.0 (Pie), and it is powered by an Exynos 9610 processor.

The memory on this smartphone may be upgraded to 4 or 6 gigabytes, and it has either 64 or 128 gigabytes of built-in storage. The device has a triple camera setup on the back in addition to a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

It has a battery capacity of 4000 mAh and will be available in a variety of colours when it is released. Simply click on the link provided if you are interested in learning the most recent prices for Samsung mobiles in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in Pakistan

The price of Samsung Galaxy A50s price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A50s specs

Advertisement

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA, LTE-A BODY Dimensions 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.93 x 0.30 in) Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) Sim Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Advertisement DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Unspecified Advertisement PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Chipset Exynos 9610 (10nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Advertisement MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 1 TB (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM CAMERA Primary Triple: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected] Secondary 32 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide) Others Advertisement HDR

[email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Others Advertisement Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market dependent) Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Advertisement FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass , ANT+ Others Fast battery charging 15W Advertisement Advertisement BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Advertisement MISC Colors Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, Prism Crush Violet2 Also Read Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications Released March 26, 2021 128GB/256GB storage, microSDXC Android 11, up to Android... Advertisement