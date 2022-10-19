Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
The new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone will be available on the market. The Exynos 9611 chipset in the Galaxy A51 has been changed.
There is 6GB of RAM in the phone’s CPU. There will be 128GB of space on the Samsung Galaxy A51.
The Galaxy A51 can come with either 64 gigabytes or 128 gigabytes of storage.
It could have up to four. There is an f/2.4 aperture 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 already has Android 9.0. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611 (10nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
