Samsung Galaxy a52 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy a52 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy a52 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy a52 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Samsung Galaxy a52 Price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy A52 is currently available in the market, the company’s top smartphone offers amazing specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by a mid-range CPU.

The device’s processor is a Snapdragon 720G. The Samsung A52 has 8GB of RAM. Tasks won’t be slowed down by mobile RAM.

128GB of internal storage are available on the Samsung Galaxy A52. Use the Galaxy A52’s special slot to add more storage.

It has one TB of storage. The 6.5-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixel Super AMOLED touchscreen of the Samsung A52.

The A52 from Samsung has four cameras. A 64-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor are all included with the Samsung Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy a52 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a52 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a52 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight187 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a bigger sensor and optical image stabilization...

