Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A52

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A52 is available on the market.
  • The gadget is run on a Snapdragon 720G chip and has 8GB of RAM.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with 128GB of storage built-in.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is available on the market. The best phone from the company will have great specs. The processor in the Samsung Galaxy A52 is in the middle.

The gadget is run by a Snapdragon 720G chip. The A52 from Samsung has 8GB of RAM. RAM won’t slow down tasks on a smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with 128GB of storage built-in. Use the Galaxy A52’s special slot to add more storage space.

It’s a 1 TB phone. The Super AMOLED touchscreen on the Samsung A52 is 6.5 inches and has 1080 x 2400 pixels.

[embedpsot slug=”/samsung-galaxy-a32-price-in-pakistan-and-features/”]

Samsung Galaxy A52 with four cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specs

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight187 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Poco x5 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story