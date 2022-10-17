Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A53

  • The Samsung Galaxy A53 replaces the popular Galaxy A52 in the Pakistani market.
  • The phone has a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen panel that makes it stand out.
  • It is powered by an Octa-Core processor at 2.4 GHz and has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a very popular phone in the Pakistani market. The company had to make a new phone to replace the Galaxy A52.

This smartphone is part of the A-series and is priced in the middle range.

The smartphone is run by a capacitive chipset. With this CPU, the user will get good results from the phone. The device is powered by an Octa-Core processor at 2.4 GHz.

The screen on the Samsung Galaxy A53 is 6.5 inches long and has a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen panel that makes it stand out.

The resolution of the screen is 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the highest in this class.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A53 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 103,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, White, Blue, Peach
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1280 soc
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & specs
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & specs

The Nokia C31 will have a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor. It will...

