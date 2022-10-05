Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Articles
  • The company’s next smartphone will be a high-end model called the Samsung Galaxy A54.
  • The new Samsung Galaxy A54 will have a 6.5-inch screen.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Samsung is coming out with a new Galaxy A54. Samsung is going to show off a new A-series smartphone. The company’s next smartphone will be a high-end model called the Samsung Galaxy A54.

The Exynos 1280 SoC chipset will power the next smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Gorilla Glass by Corning.

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. The screen’s resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A54 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOne UI
DimensionsN/A
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetExynos 1280 soc
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

Also Read

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specs

This phone will be part of the Hot 20 series and will...

