Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A54 to arrive with 50MP camera

Samsung Galaxy A54 to arrive with 50MP camera

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A54 to arrive with 50MP camera

Samsung Galaxy A54 to arrive with 50MP camera .

Advertisement
  • The next Galaxy A54 may have a 50MP main camera, according to a recent rumor.
  • The Galaxy A52 and A53 have a 64MP sensor, which isn’t a particularly large one.
  • Samsung’s practice of putting higher-end technologies in some of its Galaxy A devices.
Advertisement

The next Galaxy A54 may have a 50MP main camera, according to a recent rumor from GalaxyClub, a reliable source for Samsung-related leaks.

Sadly, other than the megapixel count, no additional information was given in this study.

Given that the Galaxy A52 and A53 both have 64MP main cameras, this initially suggests a camera upgrade.

However, as we are well aware, the megapixel count isn’t everything. If anything, the switch to a 50MP sensor may indicate an upgrade.

The Galaxy A52 and A53 have a 64MP sensor, which isn’t a particularly large one.

Additionally, the A54 might be equipped with a larger, more powerful 50MP primary sensor thanks to Samsung’s practice of putting higher-end technologies in some of its Galaxy A devices.

Advertisement

However, that is just our speculation. The phone may very well use the same camera as the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

As the release date draws near, we will undoubtedly learn more about the Galaxy A54 since it has around six more months before its life cycle finishes.

 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is anticipated to have a design that is mostly...

 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
vivo V25 price in Pakistan & special features
vivo V25 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story