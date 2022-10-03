Samsung Galaxy A54 to arrive with 50MP camera .

The next Galaxy A54 may have a 50MP main camera, according to a recent rumor.

The Galaxy A52 and A53 have a 64MP sensor, which isn’t a particularly large one.

Samsung’s practice of putting higher-end technologies in some of its Galaxy A devices.

The next Galaxy A54 may have a 50MP main camera, according to a recent rumor from GalaxyClub, a reliable source for Samsung-related leaks.

Sadly, other than the megapixel count, no additional information was given in this study.

Given that the Galaxy A52 and A53 both have 64MP main cameras, this initially suggests a camera upgrade.

However, as we are well aware, the megapixel count isn’t everything. If anything, the switch to a 50MP sensor may indicate an upgrade.

Additionally, the A54 might be equipped with a larger, more powerful 50MP primary sensor thanks to Samsung’s practice of putting higher-end technologies in some of its Galaxy A devices.

However, that is just our speculation. The phone may very well use the same camera as the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

As the release date draws near, we will undoubtedly learn more about the Galaxy A54 since it has around six more months before its life cycle finishes.

